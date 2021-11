Eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened following a brief closure caused by spinouts.

The Washington Department of Transportation said traction tires are advised.

Westbound I-90 is also open, and traction tires are advised as well.

Eastbound I-90 is closed 5 miles west of Snoqualmie summit due to spinouts. No est. reopening. Westbound is open. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 23, 2021

WSDOT reported snow and slush on the road.