Eastbound I-90 on-ramp at Altamont closed for repaving

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has temporarily closed the eastbound I-90 on-ramp at Altamont for repaving along Third Ave.

The ramp closed Monday morning and is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at 4 p.m.

🚧Heads up travelers🚧@SpokaneCity has now closed the eastbound I-90 Altamont off-ramp to begin repaving Third Ave. Please use alternate routes during this time. The ramp is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at 4pm. Please use caution near the work zone. pic.twitter.com/XF6QHWTIae — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 12, 2020

Drivers should find an alternate route for the closure and use caution near the work zone.

