Eastbound I-90 on-ramp at Altamont closed for repaving
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has temporarily closed the eastbound I-90 on-ramp at Altamont for repaving along Third Ave.
The ramp closed Monday morning and is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Drivers should find an alternate route for the closure and use caution near the work zone.
RELATED: Medical Lake on-ramp to eastbound I-90 closed for construction
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.