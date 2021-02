I-90 reopened near Snoqualmie Pass

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — I-90 has now fully reopened near Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT says both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed roughly five miles west of the summit due to spinouts, with no estimated time of reopening.

The road is back open now, with chains required on all vehicles without all-wheel or four-wheel drive.

I-90 is open both directions with chains required (all vehicles except AWD/4WD). A jackknifed semi was blocking westbound near the summit but was quickly CLEARED. pic.twitter.com/0Ut4E6hh4A — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 7, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.