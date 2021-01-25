Eastbound I-90 reopened near Cle Elum following spinouts, crashes

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Eastbound I-90 has been reopened near Cle Elum, which was previously closed due to several collisions and spinouts.

Washington State Patrol is currently investigating the situation.

FINAL: All lanes of I-90 are open. Minor delays. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 25, 2021

WSP Trooper John Bryant says tow trucks helped some of the spun-out vehicles. Traffic had completely stopped around five miles east of the Snoqualmie summit when the spinouts and crashes occurred.

