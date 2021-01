Eastbound I-90 closed near Cle Elum as crew works on repairs, detour in place

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed near Cle Elum as crews work on repairs.

The WSDOT team is repairing a joint on one of the bridges near Ellensburg.

Right now we have I-90 EB closed at MP 85 near Cle Elum. Our crews are working to repair a joint on one of our bridges at MP 102 near Ellensburg. Detour available from SR 970 to US 97. No ETA for a reopening. pic.twitter.com/3V57EDji7j — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 7, 2021

A detour is in place from State Route 970 to US 97, but there is no estimated time for when I-90 will be back open.

