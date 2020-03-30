Eastbound I-90 near Snoqualmie summit reopens, spin-outs cleared
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of I-90 have reopened near the Snoqualmie Pass summit.
The lanes were closed five miles west of the summit early Monday due to spin outs and snow.
More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on the pass through Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation asked that drivers take it slow through the area.
