Eastbound I-90 near Snoqualmie summit reopens, spin-outs cleared

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of I-90 have reopened near the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

The lanes were closed five miles west of the summit early Monday due to spin outs and snow.

FINAL UPDATE: I-90 is back open EB near MP 47, about 5 miles west of the summit. More snow is in the forecast with over a foot of snow between today and Tuesday. Pls take it slow. It's still winter in the mountains. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 30, 2020

More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on the pass through Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation asked that drivers take it slow through the area.

