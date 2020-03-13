East Central, West Central Community Centers closed

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central and West Central Community Centers will close with Spokane Public Schools, in light of Governor Inslee’s Friday order to close all statewide schools through April.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee orders all schools statewide to close through late April

Both East Central and West Central centers follow the Spokane Public Schools schedule, so with their impending closure on Tuesday, the community centers will follow suit.

These community centers are nonprofit organizations that provide childcare, health and nutrition services, a medical clinic, programs for developmentally disabled adults and recreational activities for youth and adults.

With the public school closures, these services will cease immediately.

The Northeast Community Center, however, will remain open—4 News Now reached out to staff, who say that eight different groups help run the nonprofit. As opposed to East Central and West Central, the Northeast Community Center does not follow the public school schedule, but the recommendations of the CDC and Department of Health.

