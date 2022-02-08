East Valley’s Syverson is a true leader, on and off the court

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The high school basketball season is winding down and with it, careers are coming to an end, at East Valley, Ellie Syverson is hoping to come back from a finger injury in time to play in the Golden Throne one more time before moving on.

Syverson is a 3.95 student while in running start, that’s what makes here the subject of this week’s Shining Star.

If you’d like to nominate a Shining Star, they have to be a Senior student-athlete with a 3.5 GPA or higher, please send your nominations to: sports@kxly.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.