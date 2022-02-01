‘Part of our reality’: East Valley students, staff take on remote learning for the week

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – It’s back to learning from home for more than 1,200 students in the East Valley School District. The district’s middle and high schools returned to remote learning for this week.

Superintendent Brian Talbott said this was the best option for students because too many are missing class because of COVID-19. He said 30 percent of the high school’s 850 students missed class last week.

Instead of waiting for more kids to come back from quarantine, Talbott said it made more sense for kids to go online.

“If we’re utilizing one platform for this week, we thought that this would be the best opportunity for our kids to learn,” he said.

East Valley High Spanish teacher Jessica Ruiz said the start of remote learning for the week went better than expected. While there are always technical issues like kids who haven’t restarted their computers or who had updates, she said a lot of it was fixed fairly quickly.

“I’d say kids are a little more comfortable, a little more confident,” Ruiz said about online learning. “Families now, part of our reality is that they have a plan B or they have an idea of what plan B could be, so that helps things go a little smoother.”

It’s not easy for her as a teacher to switch her lessons. Not everything can be done virtually, she said. Some materials and lessons need to be done in the classroom, so she said a lot of what she was supposed to teach this week got pushed to next week.

“You can’t just make something digital. That’s not good pedagogy,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re doing good instruction.”

Seventh-grader Brayden Easley, like many other students, is not a fan of learning online.

“I learn better, personally, when I’m in person than I do online,” he said.

However, he understands why they’re not learning at school right now. He’s also a little worried about the high number of COVID cases in school.

In East Valley Middle, last week, the district’s COVID dashboard showed 97 people in quarantine. Twenty-six students and four staff had confirmed cases.

While elementary schools are seeing high numbers, it’s not as bad as middle and high school. Elementary students are still attending in-person, and resources and substitutes are being directed to those schools while both the middle and high school students are temporarily learning remotely.

Talbott said it’s easier to put middle and high schoolers in remote learning because it’s easier for them to take care of themselves at home. It’s could be a bit more difficult for elementary students as parents may have to shift their schedules.

The district says middle and high schoolers will return to the classroom on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: East Valley Middle, High schools begin week of virtual learning

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.