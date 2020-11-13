East Valley SD moves to distance learning due to number of students, staff in quarantine

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The East Valley School District will transition to distance learning on Monday due to a significant number of staff and students being placed in quarantine.

The district has most recently been operating on a hybrid model.

In-person instruction will be suspended district-wide for at least two weeks and students and staff will temporarily transition to full-time, online learning.

“When county COVID-19 cases improve and we are adequately staffed for a safe and efficient operation of the district, we will then plan for a return to in-person instruction,” the district said in a release.

District officials said there have been seven positive cases among staff members and six among students. As of this writing, 27 staff members and 51 students have been quarantined.

The decision to transition to distance learning comes as Spokane County reports record-high case and hospitalization rates.

