East Valley schools will reopen Tuesday

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Students and teachers in the East Valley School District will be back in class Tuesday.

The school district posted an update to its website stating “all EV schools will be open on Tuesday, 1/11.”

There was no school on Monday because of the number of staff who tested positive for COVID-19. The district said it didn’t have enough people working to operate schools safely.

On Monday, the school district offered COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Trent Elementary School.

You can find a COVID-19 dashboard for East Valley here.

PREVIOUS: All East Valley schools closed Monday due to positive tests

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.