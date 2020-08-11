East Valley School District plans for in-person learning with options for remote

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The East Valley School District says it plans to start the school year off with in-person learning with options for remote learning.

Superintendent Kelly Shea says in-person learning is an option for those wishing to return to school.

Students will be divided into two cohort groups – A and B. Shea said Group A will be attending school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Group B will attend Thursdays and Fridays. On days students are not in school, they will be learning from home.

For students in kindergarten through eighth grade, if parents are not comfortable sending their children to school, the district will be offering full-time distance learning that will be aligned with what’s happening with in-person learning, Shea said.

Students in seventh through twelfth grade will also be able to go through East Valley’s online program.

For parents who want to home school their children instead, Shea said they will be offering a “Parent Partnership Program,” for students in K-12.

Shea added that the district still has many details to work out.

Their plans must be submitted to the state by next Tuesday.

RELATED: A look inside an East Valley school as the superintendent lays out plans

LIST: School districts determine back to school plans

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.