East Valley School Dist. pushes back start of school by two weeks

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — East Valley School District voted to push back the start of the school year by two weeks.

Instruction will now begin on September 14. The School District said the delay was to give teachers and staff more time to train, teachers and families the chance to have conferences and to deliver technology and learning resources to students, all ahead of the school year.

The District previously opted to launch the year with in-person learning.

RELATED: East Valley School District plans for in-person learning with options for remote

EVSD notes that this delay will not change the school calendar—vacations will remain the same and the last day of school will be June 17.

RELATED: LIST: School districts determine back to school plans

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.