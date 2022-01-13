East Valley school bus slides off icy roadway; nobody hurt

East Valley School District bus Credit: Kelly Sullivan Coe

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash.– The roadways across the Inland Northwest have been slick, especially some of the ones in more rural areas.

On Wednesday, an East Valley School District School bus slid off McCoy Road in Newman Lake. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

A chained-up tow truck was able to get the bus back on the road.

This is a reminder to take it slow and be careful when you head out in the morning.

