East Valley Middle, High schools begin week of virtual learning

by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — East Valley middle and high schoolers will spend the week learning remotely.

The district announced Friday that students would be learning from home all week because of the number of COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff.

“Throughout the district, we have limped, staggered, and crawled through the month of January,” Superintendent Brian Talbott said in an email to families. “We are at a tipping point, based on the Spokane Regional Health District guidelines, as we are facing a large number of additional classrooms that would have to be closed next week at both EVMS and EVHS.”

The period of remote learning will reset the two buildings to a fresh start based on the Spokane Regional Health District’s guidelines for quarantine.

Students will return to in-person learning on February 7 without the need for mass COVID testing.

While middle and high schoolers will be learning remotely this week, elementary schools will remain open to in-person learning.

RELATED: Some East Valley schools temporarily moving to remote learning

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.