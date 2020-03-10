East Valley High School student arrested for using brass knuckles in fight, deputies say

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old East Valley High School student is facing felony assault charges for reportedly using brass knuckles during a fight on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began over the weekend when a 17-year-old student challenged the suspect to a fight over Snapchat.

The fight was “planned” for Monday, but the suspect did not go to school until Tuesday.

Deputies said the instigating student approached another student and offered him $100,000 to fight in his place. That student, who is also 16 years old, willingly accepted and began fighting with the suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect pulled out brass knuckles and hit the victim in the back of the head. A 15-year-old witness ended up tackling the suspect to stop the fight.

A school resource deputy was then able to locate the suspect as he attempted to leave, deputies said. The SRD reported the suspect had blood on his hands when he was detained.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree assault.

School officials are now reviewing the actions of all students involved in the incident to determine if there will be administrative discipline.

