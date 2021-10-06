East Valley art teacher, counselor create COVID Recovery Art Program for students

by Destiny Richards

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Students are back in the classroom, but the impact the pandemic has had on them socially and emotionally still remains.

One East Valley School started a COVID Recovery Art Program to help students cope and encourage a little creativity along the way.

Mrs. Perry’s Art Studio is the creation of and East Farms STEAM Magnet School Art teacher Sami Perry and counselor, Savannah Maxwell.

They have teamed up and developed this program that combines SEL (social emotional learning) with Fine Art.

The lessons are designed to promote engagement, encourage motivation, develop resiliency and gives hope to students.

The online lessons are available for free online through Friday, October 8 for schools with students in K-6th grade and educators.

To see what the program is all about, see Mrs. Perry’s Art Studio.

