East tops West in All-Star All State Football Classic

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Some of the best of Eastern Washington’s high school football players beat the best from the Western side of the state in the All-Star All State Football Classic 20-14.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.