East region will not advance to Phase 2 this week as cases rate, test positivity increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — The east region, as well as the seven other regions across Washington, will stay in Phase 1 of the “Healthy Washington” plan for another 10 days.

The State Department of Health said none of the regions are meeting the metrics required to advance to the next phase and the east region has actually seen its numbers worsen.

To advance to Phase 2, a region must meet the following:

Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k population

Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k population

Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds

7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests

Last Friday, the East region – which includes Spokane and eight other eastern Washington counties – was meeting three of four metrics, but was not meeting the desired test positivity rate.

This week, the region only met two of the required metrics. Over the past week, cases went up 12 percent and testing positivity jumped form 17 percent to 21 percent.

