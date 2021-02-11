Spokane Co., East Region moving to Phase 2; several regions cleared to start reopening

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The East Region—which includes several Eastern Washington counties—is moving to Phase 2.

Governor Inslee announced that East, North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions will all be moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Monday.

This means limited indoor gatherings are back, as well as indoor dining, weddings, funerals and fitness centers. Indoor services and events are now limited to 25-percent capacity, which includes previously appointment-based services like gyms. Employees are still encouraged to work from home as much as possible, and curbside pickup options are also encouraged.

Concert venues, theater halls, stadiums, aquariums, zoos and gardens will reopen for groups of fifteen, up to a maximum of 200 people depending on capacity. Everything else, from retail stores to movie theaters, are limited to 25-percent capacity.

These changes make the South Central Region the only region left in Phase 1 across all of Washington. Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties are still stuck under Phase 1 guidelines.

To advance to Phase 2, a region needs to meet three of four metrics, including 14-day rate of COVID cases per 100,000 population, 14-day rate of COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 population, 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds and 7-day percent positive of COVID tests.

The South Region only meets two of those four metrics, and will have two weeks to improve hospital admissions and test positivity rate before being reviewed again.

