East Central’s Liberty Park getting new playground, basketball court

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Some big changes are in the works for East Central’s Liberty Park.

Spokane Parks is teaming up with Hooptown USA, No-Li Brewhouse, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Spokane Arts, the Spokane Public Library and City Council to bring the project to life.

The park will get a brand new playground, updated with a Hooptown USA basketball court and mural, lighting improvements, landscaping and irrigation upgrades. There is also a possibility the park will get a restroom renovation and updates to the pavilion structure.

“This is an incredible example of a community coming together to make possible more than we could do individually,” said Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones. “Building on the momentum of the new library, a popular aquatic center, and connectivity with the Ben Burr Trail, Liberty Park is poised for revitalization and it’s made possible through this amazing partnership.”

Project costs are estimated at $500,000. Funding will come from a variety of sources, including a $20,000 donation from No-Li for the court renovation.

Parks and Recreation is now asking the community to provide input on the plans. The design stage will wrap up by this fall with construction set to be completed by late summer of fall 2023.

