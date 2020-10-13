East Central drive-by shooting suspects plead not guilty to killing 15-year-old boy

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Vashaughn Eirls (left), Elijah Davis (right)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects, accused of killing a 15-year-old Spokane boy in a drive-by shooting, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Vashaughn Eirls, 16, and Elijah Davis, 20, are accused of shooting the teenager on Oct. 1 in East Central. Police say Davis drove Eirls to the teenager’s home, and Eirls shot the boy.

Court documents state Eirls and Davis were trying to intimidate the victim into joining their gang. The documents also show there was an ongoing issue between Eirls and the victim. The victim’s father told police their home had been shot up in the past and the suspects had previously driven past the home with their guns out of the window.

Eirls is being charged as an adult. Both suspects are being held in the Spokane County Jail.

RELATED: Both suspects in East Central drive-by shooting in custody

READ: Spokane Police investigate 17 homicides this year so far

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.