Early tests indicate Omicron spreading quickly in Washington

by Elenee Dao

SEATTLE, Wash. – Early tests done by the University of Washington School of Medicine show the Omicron variant could be spreading fast in Washington.

However, they still have to be followed up with genome sequencing to confirm.

In the last two weeks, 13 people in Washington tested positive and had the Omicron variant. Many more cases could be popping up as the Washington Department of Health (DOH) is investigating an outbreak from a wrestling tournament on the west side of the state. Three of those 13 Omicron cases are from the tournament, and Dr. Scott Lindquist, with DOH, estimates at least 10 more could come from it.

“We clearly have increased transmission from this variant and, unfortunately, there’s at least another 10 with S-drop out, which is another indicator that this is Omicron for many of these events,” Lindquist said.

S Drop Out is the sign of an Omicron mutation. It can be found with early testing called Spike Gene Target Failure (SGTF).

Lindquist says in testing, not all Omicron cases have the “S” marker. The Alpha variant also has an “S” marker, so to be 100 percent certain, researchers have to do genomic sequencing after that.

Dr. Pavitra Roychoudhury, a researcher and instructor with UW Medicine, says it takes about a week to ten days for them to do sequencing. Based on the trajectories through SGTF, Roychoudhury says Omicron cases could be spreading quickly in the state.

When doing that testing last week, researchers found Omicron mutations in 3-percent of the positive COVID samples on December 6. The next day, it jumped to 7-percent. On December 8, it jumped to 13 percent.

Roychoudhury says the most recent batch they sequenced, 20 percent of it showed it had Omicron’s mutation.

She says it took the Delta variant about a month “to reach this level.” The Alpha variant was dominant for a while, too, and Roychoudhury says it took more than a month for it to hit a total of 60 percent of COVID cases sequenced.

“Omicron’s trajectory, if the Spike Gene Target Failure numbers are anything to go by, it looks as if the Omicron cases will slowly start to maybe take over Delta. We don’t know. It’s still too early to say,” Roychoudhury said.

Lindquist says there is still not enough Omicron data to do modeling just yet in Washington. While early testing shows the possible quick spread, Lindquist says Washington is one of the leading states for genotyping. So, it’s possible more numbers of Omicron could show quicker up than other states.

Omicron has not been found in Spokane just yet, and as of Wednesday, there has only been one case in Idaho so far.

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from the variants is to get vaccinated and the booster shot.

