Early-season heat wave ready to break record highs across the Inland Northwest – Kris

It’s EARLY in the season to be talking about mid 90s and triple digits, but that is what’s on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Most cities and towns across the Inland Northwest will break their record highs for tomorrow. In Spokane, the high temperature will peak at 94° Wednesday afternoon. The record for tomorrow is 92° set back in 1937. It is going to be sunny across the region for Wednesday too, with very light winds. It might be a degree or two cooler for Thursday, and southwesterly winds will begin to pick up late in the day.

Expect MUCH cooler weather starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. It will also be breezy at times, with the possibility of mountain showers. Temperatures will be back down below average by Sunday.