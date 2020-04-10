Early season burn ban issued in Eastern Washington

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has issued an early season burn ban in Eastern Washington.

The ban goes into effect Friday and prohibits all outdoor burning, including small debris fires.

According to the state DNR, the ban was issued in response to forecasted dry and gusty winds over the next couple of days.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, firefighters and first responders are working hard to stay healthy to ensure their readiness to respond to fires and other emergencies,” it reads on the DNR website. “The public’s compliance with this temporary burn ban will help them remain healthy and ready to respond to an emergency.”

