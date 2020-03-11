Early results show Biden leads in Kootenai County and statewide

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

As Idaho’s presidential primary results trickled in Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden came out ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Kootenai County and statewide.

The Associated Press has named Biden as the winner in Idaho. Looking at statewide early results, Biden is in the lead by 5,500 votes.

Biden took the lead in Kootenai County, with 47.1% of the vote to Sanders’ 21.3%.

To put things into perspective, less than one month ago, Biden finished fifth in the New Hampshire primary.

Now, he’s in the driver’s seat for the democratic nomination.

