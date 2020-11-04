Early results indicate Washingtonians support sex ed curriculum, Reykdal takes lead in superintendent race

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Early results show Washingtonians are in favor of the state’s sexual education curriculum.

The latest data from the Secretary of State’s Office show that 60 percent of registered Washingtonians voted to uphold the curriculum. Meantime, incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal leads Maia Espinoza 57 percent to 43 percent.

The curriculum requires all public schools in the state to have a comprehensive sex ed curriculum for students in grades K-12.

The state superintendent’s office said the goal of the curriculum is to make sure all resources are available to all students.

Ahead of the election, there were countless rumors spread across social media that indicated students would learn about sex positions, which is not true. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction said students will never be given “how to” instructions related to sex.

Instead, the curriculum will focus primarily on sexual consent and will vary by grade level, as well.

Grades K-3 will not learn about sexuality whatsoever. Instead, they will be educated about relationships and their own development. They will also be taught about respecting personal boundaries, developing healthy friendships and how to understand their emotions.

Grades 4-12 will see a more advanced curriculum built around consent and describing things like sexually transmitted diseases and human reproduction. Those are all things students in Spokane Public Schools are already learning. Now that the referendum was upheld, Spokane students would also learn about health care and prevention resources for students, as well as bystander training.

That would teach students when to step in if they see violence around them.

The extent of sex education that each grade will learn will be up to each district to decide. Parents also have the option to opt of of the curriculum.

