Early morning rain and snow, followed by breezy and sunny conditions! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re an early riser, you may wake up to some wet weather on Sunday. That should start to clear out by 7 a.m., making way for mostly sunny skies!

Travel may be tricky if you’re driving through the mountain passes. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Sunday. We also have a Winter Weather Advisory set to expire at 10 a.m.

However, it’ll be smooth sailing in the lower valleys. We’re expecting sunny skies with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

However, that break from the wet weather will be short lived. We have another storm system moving in just in time for the start of our work week. Temperatures will stay above average for the foreseeable future.