Earl Robb of Blanchard, ID

Earl Robb the son of Donald & Edith Robb, was born October 22, 1938, in Milford, Iowa. He passed away on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020, at Providence – Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA. at the age of 82.

He attended Okoboji High in Milford, Iowa and later enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961 and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota.

On June 8, 1958, he married Janet Van Bebber of Terril, Iowa. After leaving the Air Force they moved to California and ultimately settled in Sonora, CA. There he became a well-known and respected Painting & Wallpapering Contractor until retiring in 2000.

In 2001 they moved to Idaho finally settling in Blanchard, ID. He enjoyed helping people, was active in their local church and loved gardening. Earl battled cancer for several years but was finally taken ill by COVID-19 and was not able to recover.

Earl is survived by his widow Janet Robb of Blanchard, ID; three sons, Marvin of Sheridan, WY, Arlin of Priest River, ID, Matthew of Maui, HI, one daughter Lois of Sacramento, CA; three grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Earl was proceeded in death by his parents Donald & Edith, his brother Walter and sister Barbara.

Earl was laid to rest on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Blanchard, ID at the Pine Grove Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held later.

