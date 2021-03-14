Eagles win Big Sky title and punch their ticket to Indy
BOISE, Idaho — The Eastern Eagles finished off their run through the Big Sky tournament with a 65-55 win over Montana State and earing a trip to the NCAA tournament.
The Groves brothers were big again with Tanner collecting a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob chipping in with 15 points.
With the win Eastern Washington improves to 16-7 on the season. They will learn who they will play in the first round of the NCAA tournament Sunday afternoon.
