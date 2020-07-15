Eagles fans can take home a piece of Roos Field’s famous red turf

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Eastern Washington University

CHENEY, Wash. — Eagles fans can now take a piece of Roos Field home with them.

Eastern Washington University announced new turf will soon be installed in the stadium, but don’t worry, it will still be red.

Roos Field first debuted its red turf 10 years ago. It was taken out in May for its replacement, which is expected to take three weeks. Workers are hoping to begin the process as easly as July 21.

The new field will be the same with “Eastern” in one end zone, but “Eagles” will replace “Washington” in the other. Fans voted on the new design in May.

Fans can purchase chunks of the red turf through July 31 at this link. A 2′ x 3′ doormat is $20; a 5′ by 5′ square patio size is $75 and a 7.5′ x 7.5′ tailgate section piece is $175. Custom sizes are also available for five dollars per square foot, but the turf is provided in 7.5-ft widths.

Proceeds from the sales of the old turf go directly to the Eagle Athletic Fund, which provides scholarships for EWU’s student-athletes.

Once the sale is done, the chunks will be cut and then available for pick-up at Roos Field sometime in August.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.