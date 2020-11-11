Eagle migration season begins in Coeur d’Alene

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

A broken feather doesn't seem to be bothering this Bald Eagle on the hunt for Kokanee. Larry Krumpleman shared this gorgeous shot from Lake Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — As fall turns into winter, eagles are beginning to make their way back to Coeur d’Alene.

At this time each year, the migration begins, making a wonderful experience for bird watchers.

The official count has not started, but the Bureau of Land Management tracks the number of eagles each season here.

If you would like to see the eagles, the BLM suggests going to Higgins Point, the Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and Mineral Ridge Trailhead. Eagles can be seen from November through February.

Another great way to see the eagles is through Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises. Eagles watching cruises begin in December and can be booked here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.