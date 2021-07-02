Eagle goes for a swim in Priest Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — Hope Horlacher captured quite the sight in Priest Lake this week.

While out on a boat, she witnessed a bald eagle with a pretty impressive breast stroke.

It turns out, eagles are fairly good swimmers and will swim to shore if they catch a fish that is too heavy for them to carry while flying.

Take a look at the video below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.