Dutch Bros Spokane opening dine-in location, donating portion of profits to MLK Jr. Center

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Dutch Bros. Coffee shop is opening in Spokane this week, but this one is special.

The new location is a dine-in coffee shop, meaning customers will have the chance to go inside and sit down while they sip their joe.

In true Dutch Bros fashion, there will still be a drive-thru option for those looking to get coffee on the go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dutch Bros Spokane (@dutchbrosspokane)

The new location opens Wednesday and as part of the grand opening, Dutch Bros will offer $1 off all drinks. On top of that, $1 from each drink sold will be donated to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

The new shop is located 11921 N Division St.

