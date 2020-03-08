Dutch Bros. Coffee temporarily bans personal mugs to prevent COVID-19 spread

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Washington, Dutch Bros. Coffee is doing its part to keep residents safe.

The coffee chain is temporarily banning personal mugs to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it said Saturday.

Those of you worried about missing out on the personal mug discount can rest at ease. Dutch Bros. says it will still honor the discount.

