Dutch Bros closes Spokane-area locations on Saturday, citing poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dutch Bros has closed its Spokane-area locations for the rest of Saturday, citing high levels of smoke as the reason.

In a post to Facebook, the coffee company said its Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Airway Heights locations will remain closed through the day for the safety of employees.

Spokane’s air quality reached hazardous levels on Saturday as wildfires continue to burn throughout Washington and down the West Coast.

