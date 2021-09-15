Durham School Services says workers are quitting over vaccine requirement

SPOKANE, Wash.– National Express says Durham School Services has seen several resignations because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

That includes four already this week, National Express said, the owner of Durham School Services. The company says about 10-percent of its workforce has expressed they want to find another job.

In August, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced all state workers, private health care and long-term care workers would be required to get the shot. That includes teachers and others who work in schools across the state.

Since that mandate was announced, National Express said about 10 people resigned because of it.

The company did say it had several employees respond by getting the shot.

Durham School Services is currently appealing a $7,000 citation from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for safety violations last school year.

L & I investigated the company and found it failed to enforce mask-wearing, social distancing and did not provide personal protective equipment to employees.

The inspected timeline included a COVID-19 outbreak back in February 2021, where employees were quarantined, sickened with COVID-19 and one person died from the virus. L & I says the appeal could take up to six months to be completed.

