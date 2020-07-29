Durham School Services hiring 60 new school bus drivers

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — A lot is still unknown about the upcoming school year, but the hiring process has begun for bus drivers.

Durham School Services in Spokane is hiring 60 new school bus drivers this year.

If you think you have what it takes, now is the time to apply.

To get properly trained, you’ll take an online class and then get about 20 hours behind the wheel.

You’ll spend time on an obstacle course out at Joe Albi stadium and then on the streets of Spokane.

General manager for Durham School services, Rhonda McLellan, said currently there is no deadline to apply.

The starting wage for the job is $18.50 an hour and everything you need for licensing and training is paid for.

See the Durham School Services website to APPLY NOW.

