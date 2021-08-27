Durham School Services fighting bus safety violations

by Nia Wong

SPOKANE, Wash. — Durham School Services is appealing a $7,000 citation from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for safety violations last school year.

L & I investigated the company and found it failed to enforce mask-wearing, social distancing and did not provide personal protective equipment to employees.

The inspected timeline included a COVID-19 outbreak back in February 2021, where employees were quarantined, sickened with COVID-19 and one person died from the virus.

National Express LLC provided this statement on behalf of Durham School Services:

“We do not comment on pending appeals. However, I can state that the case referenced happened last school year. Since that time, we have made significant management changes.

Our team is in place, and we are looking forward to beginning the new school year on September 2. All of our drivers have been working tirelessly to ensure that operations go smoothly.”

Spokane Public Schools tells 4 News Now it is entering its fourth year of a five-year contract with Durham School services. The district provided this statement:

“We expressed our disappointment and concern to company management immediately upon learning about the non-compliance last year. The company responded with a range of corrective actions intended to ensure isolated incidents like these are avoided moving forward. SPS is entering year 4 of a 5-year contract with Durham. We are now forming a workgroup to evaluate transportation options and develop a set of recommendations for next steps and the future of our transportation services.”

L & I says the appeal could take up to six months to be completed.

