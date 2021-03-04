Durham bus attendant dies from COVID-19 while in quarantine

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Durham bus attendant in Spokane died from COVID-19 while in quarantine.

Last week, 10 positive COVID tests forced 36 Spokane-based Durham employees into quarantine. This affected several school routes, as roughly 20% of Durham’s 180 employees who worked with Spokane Public Schools were out.

“Sadly, we are heartbroken today to learn that one of our team members who was quarantining passed away,” said Durham communications manager, Edward Flavin. “Our bus attendant, whose name we will not share out of respect to their family, had reported to us a COVID positive test. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our team member’s family and friends in this very difficult time.”

Flavin said now 13 of their drivers have contracted COVID-19, and 11 drivers are currently in quarantine.

