Due date for Spokane County property taxes extended to June 15

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County property tax due date has been extended to June 15, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Treasurer Michael Baumgartner made the announcement on Monday.

The county would like taxpayers to know the following:

This does not mean your property tax goes away. First half payments regularly due April 30 will be accepted until June 15.

The extension is not offered for prior year delinquent taxes or intermediaries, including mortgage loan companies.

Payments received after June 15 will incur interest and penalty as applicable by state statute.

The second half payment deadline remains October 31st.

Those financially able to make their property tax payment by April 30 are strongly encouraged to do so. Local taxing districts, which include the essential and critical government services working to keep Spokane County healthy and safe, rely on local property tax revenue to fund their operations.

