Drying out, getting sunny heading into the weekend

The weekend is almost here! Overnight areas around Spokane north to Canada picked up some nice rainfall. If you’re hoping for more today though, that isn’t really in the cards.

Most of the wet weather on Friday will move into Montana. A couple of showers will tail back into North Idaho this afternoon, but any rain from these will be light and only last a few minutes. The rest of the Inland Northwest will be dry and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be quite cool this afternoon with highs only in the low 70s.

A warming trend starts this weekend which means beautiful weather for outdoor work or play. Highs hit the upper 70s Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Lows stay in the low 50s.

Once the weekend is over we’ll have one more warm day before we cool off again during the middle of the week.