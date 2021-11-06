Drying out Friday evening, but only briefly – Kris

This would be a great evening to stay in, order pizza and watch Shark Tank and 20/20 on KXLY-TV! However, if you have a team to cheer on or other fun Friday night plans, it will dry out this evening. Don’t wear your new suede shoes, because there are still puddles, however, the rain will taper off. The exception will be down on the Palouse where it will continue raining until late tonight into early Saturday morning.

The wet weather will return the the Spokane area on Saturday. Expect rain showers in most valley locations, however, it’s possible that some snow might mix in for a time in the northern valleys. Accumulating snow will stay in the mountains. The possibility of valley snow returns on Sunday. However, it’s only a slight chance. Most of the day will be dry. A stronger system is on the way Monday night into Tuesday. It has the potential to bring widespread snow to the valleys, however, little to no accumulation is expected.