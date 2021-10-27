Drying out for a breezy Wednesday, but rain won’t stay away gone for long – Kris

If you look outside to see ghosts and spider webs blowing by your house, don’t panic; it’s just your neighbor’s Halloween decorations blowing away. It’s going to be a BREEZY night and a BREEZY Wednesday with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour. There are some showers on the way tonight, however, expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow. The winds will be most gusty in the morning. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. There’s more rain on the way for Wednesday night and Thursday.

In addition, the winds will be even stronger on Thursday with gusts of up to 40 mph. Thursday will be a warm day with high temperatures in the lower 60s! However, a cold front will bring more rain and cooler weather for Friday. FINALLY, we dry out for a beautiful late-October weekend. Just in time for Halloween, expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.