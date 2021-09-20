Drying out and warming up to kick off fall – Matt

We’re getting ready for a long stretch of beautiful fall weather after a soggy weekend. Tonight a few showers and thunderstorms will track through Eastern Washington and North Idaho before fading away after midnight. Any rain in your neighborhood will be short-lived; much different than Saturday. Temperatures tonight will reach the low 40s as skies clear and some patchy fog is possible in the morning.

Monday will start off cool, but will end up pretty nice in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday with lows in the upper 40s. Skies remain clear on Tuesday, but clouds and a couple of sprinkles will fall in the mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

After that cloudy start to Wednesday, we’re back on track for sunshine and warmth when fall officially begins at 12:21 p.m. that day. The weather looks warm for next weekend! Temperatures will be above average for late September with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Skies will be dry next weekend, quite a reversal from the last couple of days!