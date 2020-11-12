Snow accumulation tonight could impact your Friday morning commute

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! Your day is starting off dry. But this won’t last too long!

According to the National Weather Service, an active winter weather pattern begins this afternoon with snow to the Cascades. Then, as we head toward early evening, the chances for widespread precipitation progresses eastward into the remainder of the region.

Take advantage of the dry weather this morning and afternoon. Chances for heavy mountain snow begin this evening and last through the weekend. Lowland areas will experience snow tonight before transitioning to predominately rain tomorrow. Stay safe! #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/o1zEbLUZaS — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 12, 2020

Snow will accumulate 1 to 2 inches overnight.

Tonight’s light snow may impact your morning commute, but the that shouldn’t last long. Temperatures will warm into the 40s by mid-day, bringing rain to the lower elevations.

The warming trend beings with seasonal highs in the upper 30s and 40s for the next few days.

