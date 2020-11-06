Dry to the north and rain to the south of Spokane – Mark
Happy Friday!
We have some changes for your 4 Things To Know:
- Today will be cloudy and mild
- The same goes for Saturday
- We’ll see some colder weather on Sunday
- And a series of storms are on the way
If you are on the south side, expect some showers today
We’re seeing mostly mild conditions across the state.
Most of the shower activity is south of Spokane but an isolated shower is possible. Cloudy and mild today and Saturday, with cooler weather Sunday and snow showers Tuesday and Thursday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.