Dry to the north and rain to the south of Spokane

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Friday!

We have some changes for your 4 Things To Know:

  • Today will be cloudy and mild
  • The same goes for Saturday
  • We’ll see some colder weather on Sunday
  • And a series of storms are on the way

Fri 4 Things2[1]

If you are on the south side, expect some showers today

Fri Day Planner2[1]

We’re seeing mostly mild conditions across the state.

Fri Highs[1]

Most of the shower activity is south of Spokane but an isolated shower is possible. Cloudy and mild today and Saturday, with cooler weather Sunday and snow showers Tuesday and Thursday.



