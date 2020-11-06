Dry to the north and rain to the south of Spokane – Mark

Happy Friday!

We have some changes for your 4 Things To Know:

Today will be cloudy and mild

The same goes for Saturday

We’ll see some colder weather on Sunday

And a series of storms are on the way

If you are on the south side, expect some showers today

We’re seeing mostly mild conditions across the state.

Most of the shower activity is south of Spokane but an isolated shower is possible. Cloudy and mild today and Saturday, with cooler weather Sunday and snow showers Tuesday and Thursday.