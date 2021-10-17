Dry start, but rainy end to the week in the Inland Northwest – Matt

The beautiful weather we’ve seen this weekend will continue to start the new week. Temperatures will start off in the low 40s on Monday with just a slight chance of a shower around Lewiston and the Camas Prairie. Skies will be partly cloudy and we’ll hit the mid 60s. It will be a little cooler on Tuesday morning, in the 30s, but there will be lots of sunshine. Soak it in on Tuesday because things change quickly starting Wednesday.

Multiple rounds of wet weather will blanket the Northwest starting Wednesday afternoon. Expect some showers late on Wednesday before a break on Thursday. Friday and next weekend look pretty wet as things stand currently. The clouds and rain will help drop temperatures into the 50s. While some snow should be expected in the mountains, we are not expecting anything but rain in the valleys and plains in the week ahead.



