Dry in the valley and some mountain snow into the weekend

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday!

We’ll see mostly sun and clouds today.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Cloudy this morning with sunshine into the afternoon
  • Snow in the mountains
  • Dry conditions ahead for the weekend
  • Cooler temperatures on the way for next week

It will be a mild day today with mountain snow through the end of the week.

Showers will be mainly in Idaho with sun and clouds for Eastern Washington. Friday and Saturday will be mild with sunshine and dry, but cloudy on Sunday. Cooling with showers next week.

