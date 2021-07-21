Dry Fly goes downtown: A look inside the distillery’s new location

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dry Fly Distilling has a new home this summer.

From a new tasting room to new merchandise, the local business has big plans in Downtown Spokane.

The new 24,000 sq. ft. facility will increase the production capacity from 20,000 proof gallons to 75,000 with the ability to expand even further in the future.

The distillery will start with four 650 proof gallon fermenters, but can house as many as 10 along with an additional column still.

The bigger space will allow the bottling line to be optimized at 1000 bottle per hour and increase the canning capacity of the very popular “On the Fly” cocktails from 40 cans a minute to 100.







































With this expansion new jobs are also being created.

Once the new distillery is fully operational, Dry Fly will go from 16 to 35 employees.

Along with the tremendous increase in production there are also other exciting changes that come with the new home.

There will be a tasting room for visitors to sample product as well as to purchase their favorites, a full-service restaurant, offices and an event space for groups up to 50.

The newest drinks on the menu are a Huckleberry Vodka and the ‘Greyhound’ canned cocktail, which is a type of gin and juice drink.

Hours are still flexible, but the week of July 26, Dry Fly will be open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To follow Dry Fly’s journey, follow the official Facebook page and see their website.

